'Karate Kid' Series Reunites Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are back!

The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio, 55, and William Zabka, 51, will reprise their iconic '80s roles for a new YouTube Red series called Cobra Kai.

Macchio, who portrayed LaRusso, and Zabka, who was bully Johnny, will star in the upcoming 10-episode half-hour series, set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

The show will revolve around a down-and-out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. It then reignites his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). The two then tackle their past demons and personal frustrations through karate.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will write the script as well as executive produce alongside Macchio and Zabka.

Cobra Kai is scheduled to be released in 2018.

