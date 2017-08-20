'Home': The Weeknd Cuddles Up with Selena Gomez During a Low-key Sunday

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd spent time cuddling at home on Sunday.

The 27-year-old singer shared the sweet photo as an Instagram story — showing his arms wrapped around the “Fetish” singer, who had her eyes closed while he held a video game controller. Two plates of pizza could also be seen in the background.

The two have been spotted getting cozy at several outings— most recently at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

The club shared an adorable photo of the duo snuggling up to each other as they laughed in the upper mezzanine during a show last weekend.

“Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez,” the comedy club wrote for the caption of the snap shared on Instagram.

In addition to adorable social media photos, Gomez and the Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), have been openly showing PDA at red carpet appearances and nights on the town.

Gomez and the Weeknd were first caught canoodling during a January dinner date in L.A., then spent months traveling together before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

The 25-year-old opened up about living life in the public eye during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things,” Gomez said in June. “It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually… I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”