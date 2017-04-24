‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams and Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Split: Report

Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are reportedly calling it quits.

The 35-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor and his wife of over four years filed for divorce last week, according to TMZ. The split is reportedly amicable.

ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment.

WATCH: Jesse Williams Reacts to Petition to Get Him Fired From 'Grey's Anatomy' as Signatures Increase

Williams and Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, married in September 2012, after dating for over five years. They have two children together -- 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 1-year-old son Maceo.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Williams Asks a Police Officer About the Disproportionate Arrests of Black Schoolchildren

ET last spoke to Williams in January, when he talked about his Grey's Anatomy character, Jackson, finding "happiness" with April (Sarah Drew).

Watch below.

