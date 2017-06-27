‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue Says Teenage Son Has Gone Missing

Donal Logue has taken to social media to announce that his son, Jade, is missing.

The Gotham actor tweeted a picture of his 16-year-old son on Tuesday, and said that he has been missing since 2 p.m. on Monday.

"Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," he wrote.

Logue has two kids with ex-wife Kasey Walker -- Jade, as well as son Finn.

The 51-year-old actor has had prominent roles in Sons of Anarchy, Grounded for Life and most recently, Gotham.

