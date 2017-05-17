‘Glee’ Star Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Expecting First Child

Matthew Morrison is about to be a "baby daddy!"

On Wednesday, the Glee star's wife Renee broke the news on Instagram that the couple are expecting their first child. "My husband, my partner, my best friend.. my BABY DADDY!" she gushed in a lengthy caption praising her husband of nearly three years. "I trust my life and the life of OUR CHILD so completely in your hands. We are so fortunate to have you as our protector and our guide. I couldn't have dreamt of a better Papa for our little one. OURS. Me and You. Forever."

WATCH: Scandal Star Announces She's Pregnant on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Renee also shared a whimsical video of herself and Morrison's most romantic moments. In several scenes, the 38-year-old actor puts his hand on his wife's growing baby bump. "You've brought me peace in times when there's fire inside of me, and now you've given me a child that I get to call my own," she wrote. "The capacity of love, bliss, and gratitude I feel is beyond my comprehension."

Morrison also posted the video to Instagram along with a touching message. "Our #MorrisonAdventures have been so epic together, but they have only just begun!!" he exclaimed. "We will have a new addition to the family and I'm blown away by the unconditional love that I already possess for this child. I have such a clear vision of the father that I want to be, but the perfection lies in the balance and teamwork that Renee and I have cultivated. Now, we simply wait with open arms."

MORE: Grey's Anatomy Scores Glee Star Matthew Morrison in Mysterious Role -- Who Could He Be?

Another couple to spill some baby news on Instagram was Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish. The two made their announcement on Mother's Day in two adorable posts on the photo-sharing site. Check them out:

Related Articles