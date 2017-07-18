It's a Gilmore Girls Reunion! Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale Soak Up the Sun in Greece

Sookie St. James and Michel Gerard happened to bump into each other while on vacation and they looked fabulous doing it.

At least, that’s how Gilmore Girls fans would have seen it when Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale appeared in a photo on Instagram together, enjoying the water and sun in Greece on Tuesday.

Truesdale, 47, posted the photo on his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations.”

A few days earlier, the actor posted a photo of himself reading costar Lauren Graham‘s recent book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between).

“Catching up on my reading in Greece,” Truesdale wrote in the caption. “At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship #bestvacations.”

McCarthy, 46, and Truesdale previously reunited in March and shared a meal together.

While the show’s revival on Netflix last year brought fans great joy (and hope for more), the show’s stars aren’t so sure there will be a continuation. Graham, 50, told IndieWire in June that the experience of playing Lorelai again was “kind of perfect.”

“I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form,” she said. “Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas? Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people.”