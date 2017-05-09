‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Sued for Alleged Unpaid Wages

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be facing some legal trouble.

A lawsuit was filed against the Flip or Flop exes, as well as HGTV, in North Carolina on Tuesday, by an alleged former employee who claims he was not compensated for work he did for Next Level Property Investments -- the El Moussas' company -- from March to October of 2016.

In the court document obtained by ET, the plaintiff, Jonathan David D Schmier alleges that he has not been paid "one penny" for work he did with the estranged couple on five houses, for which Schmier claims he was owed a commission of $5,000 on each.

Schmier is seeking back wages totaling $12,800, as well as $25,000 of commission.

ET has reached out to Christina's rep. A rep for Tarek had no comment.

The filing comes after the former couple signed on for an eighth season of their popular house-flipping show, despite their highly public split in December.

Meanwhile, the two have been taking to single life by showing off their enviable physiques.

