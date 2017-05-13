‘The Flash’ Star Keiynan Lonsdale Comes Out as Bisexual: ‘I’ve Become Bored of Being Insecure, Ashamed, Scared’

Keiynan Lonsdale plays a superhero on TV, and now, many of his fans are calling him one in real life thanks to the courage he showed Friday night on social media.

The 25-year-old actor, who portrays Wally West (aka Kid Flash) on CW's The Flash, came out as bisexual, publicly announcing that he was "bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared."

WATCH: 'The Flash' & 'Supergirl' Musical Crossover: Behind-the-Scenes of Kara & Barry's Tap Dancing Duet!

"I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming," he captioned an Instagram photo, which was also shared on Twitter. "Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking s**t anymore, not apologizing for falling in love with people no matter their gender."

"No one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live," he continued. "Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's f**king inspiring... so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time."

RELATED: 'The Flash' Reveals First Look at Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash

He concluded his post by saying he hopes "we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren't exactly the same as us."

"The truth is we are all family, we're all one," he added. "Just love. Keiy."

RELATED: 2017 TV Cheat Sheet: The Complete List of Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed!

On Saturday, he thanked his family, friends and fans for all of their support, tweeting, "Nothing better than happy tears."

"The love is beyond measurable, thank you," he continued. "Don't forget to give that same love back to yourselves."

Nothing better than happy tears. The love is beyond measurable, thank you. Don't forget to give that same love back to yourselves x

— Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) May 13, 2017

WATCH: 'The Flash' Stars Talk WestAllen Wedding, Plan Barry and Iris' Perfect Day: 'Netflix and Chill!'

Related Articles