‘The Flash’ Star Danielle Panabaker Marries Hayes Robbins in Star-Studded ‘Breathtaking’ Wedding

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker has tied the knot!

The 29-year-old actress wed entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins during a stunning ceremony on Saturday.

"6.24.17 Happiest day of my life," she captioned a gorgeous wedding snap posted on Twitter on Monday.

6.24.17 Happiest day of my life pic.twitter.com/Vq080SBF2o — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) June 26, 2017

A source tells ET that the young bride looked "breathtaking" in a Monique Lhuillier gown and veil as she walked down the aisle during a small and intimate ceremony with the couple's closest friends and family in attendance.

More guests were later welcomed at the location for a reception, which ran late into the night and featured "dancing, drinks and lots of donuts."

Panabaker's Flash castmates Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin, were all present for the special day, as well as fellow CW stars Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber.

The source added that the actress is now preparing to return to Vancouver, Canada, next week to kick off filming season four of the popular series.

The couple met through mutual friends a few years ago and got engaged while vacationing in Greece last June.

