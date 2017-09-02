'It Was Dark, It Was Ugly': Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Revealed She Secretly Suffered from an Eating Disorder

Sadie Robertson is opening up about about a secret eating disorder she battled for nearly a year in an effort to help fans who might be struggling with similar demons.

The 20-year-old Duck Dynasty star and working model got personal in a candid post on her blog Friday, speaking out for the first time about the private pain she experienced.

“I struggled with an eating problem connected to a negative body image,” Robertson said, adding that she kept the disorder from everyone in her life including her mother. “It was dark. It was ugly. It was insanely difficult. It was done in secret. It was hidden. … My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity.”

“I was able to hide my ugliness on the inside, and that meant no one could call it out,” she added. “There was no accountability.”

Robertson revealed her body issues started in 2014, after she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Allowing all of her “ugly thoughts and insecurities to manifest a spirit of fear, jealousy and deception,” Robertson stopped seeing the world around her clearly and was afraid to address the fear and anxiety bubbling below.

“I was trapped in a battle that took place 24/7, and it was one that day by day began to defeat me,” she said. “My mirror, my pictures, my clothes, and my view were my worst enemies.”

“It was like I was looking in a magic mirror, you know, those ones that distort the image? Except it was my mind changing what I saw. My thoughts instantly went to the imperfections. The blemishes. The flaws,” she said. “At least five times a day, I would wrap my hands around my thighs, making sure they hadn’t grown beyond what I could reach. I knew each little calorie that was in every bite of food I took. I talked about food all of the time.”

During that time, Robertson said she would often put herself in a place where she would reach out to help others with eating disorders – hiding “behind the talk” and refusing to listen to her own advice. “I was staying behind on the battlefield,” she said.

