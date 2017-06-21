‘About Damn Time!’: Watch Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Help a Fan Propose to His Boyfriend

These adorable Kelly Clarkson fans will never have another moment like this!

On Wednesday, Alex Malerba shared photos and a video on his Instagram account detailing his emotional proposal to his longtime boyfriend with the help of the superstar.

“Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES,” Malerba excitedly captioned the posts.

In the video, Clarkson — who performed at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday night — gets in between the couple to pose for a photo before Malerba drops down to one knee to ask the big question.

“Oh my god, [I’m] so happy. Oh my god!” Clarkson gushed while the couple — both shedding tears — embraced. “That was so beautiful, congratulations! He was like, ‘I wanna propose to him.’ I was like, ‘Come back here!'”

After the duo told the “Piece by Piece” singer they’ve been dating for four years, Clarkson, 35, hilariously exclaimed: “About damn time! I’m like, s— or get off the pot!”

Clarkson wed Brandon Blackstock in 2013 after a whirlwind romance, and the two welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, in 2014, and 1-year-old son, Remington Alexander, last year. Clarkson is also stepmother to Blackstock’s children, Seth and Savannah, from a previous marriage.