‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Mourns Mother’s Death Following Battle With ALS

Buddy Valastro's mother has died.

The Cake Boss star took to Facebook on Thursday morning to reveal his mother's passing after suffering ALS.

"It's with an extremely heavy heart that I must share the news of my mother's passing. She left for heaven this morning, surrounded by the family," the TV baker wrote in the heartfelt post. "This is a difficult time for all of us and I do ask for your patience and respect while we let this sink in. Her battle with ALS has ended, she is no longer suffering and I hope she's dancing to 'I Will Survive' with my dad right now."

Accompanying the post was a sweet photo of Valastro giving his mom a kiss on the cheek.

