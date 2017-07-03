‘Beyond Heartbroken’: Hollywood Mourns the Death of YouTuber Stevie Ryan Who Committed Suicide at Age 33

Comedians, YouTubers and members of Hollywood are mourning the loss of Stevie Ryan.

The late YouTube star passed away at the age of 33 on Saturday, July 1, in what the L.A. County Coroner’s Office has ruled a suicide by hanging. They did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

The actress first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca, and later transitioned to doing celebrity parodies on the video platform.

After learning about her death, there was an outpour of love and penned condolences on social media from those who worked alongside Ryan and revered her work.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart,” YouTuber Chris Crocker tweeted Monday.

“Beyond heartbroken and shaken up by the news of @StevieRyan,” tweeted podcaster and TV personality Alison Rosen.

Vlogger Matthew Lush was also among fellow entertainers who expressed their sadness about her death on Twitter. “Just found out Stevie Ryan hung herself yesterday she was literally a YouTube innovator and a true entertainer,” wrote Lush.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans also expressed her grief on Twitter: “I know we pretty much hated each other but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP @StevieRyan.”

Ryan parlayed her impersonations into a pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV from 2012-2013, and was later a co-host of Brody Jenner‘s E! series Sex with Brody.

She was most recently the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill), a “podcast about depression,” according to its iTunes description. In an episode released just two days before Ryan’s death, she revealed that her grandfather died Thursday.

“I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression,” she explained. During the episode, Ryan and co-host Kristen Carney also discussed suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).