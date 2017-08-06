'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Expecting First Child: 'Obviously We Wasted No Time'

There's a new addition to Bachelor Nation!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are expecting their first child together, Bass confirmed to ET on Sunday.

"We are beyond excited for this baby to join our family! " Bass said in a statement. "We wanted to have children quickly and obviously we wasted no time :) My boys are so excited to 'guard and protect' this little one and welcome him/her to the tribe!"

RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Evan Bass Weighs In On Scandal, Begs ABC Not to Cancel the Show

Bass is already a father to three boys from a previous relationship. He proposed to Waddell during the season three finale of Bachelor in Paradise, and the parents-to-be were married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in June, in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Are Married!

Waddell told ET back in January, "I was really nervous going home after Paradise because I was like, 'What is my life going to be like? Are the kids going to like me?'" she admitted. "It's just been so easy. The boys were so kind to me from the moment I met them, and it's gotten better and better and better. We all really love each other."

And more kids have always been the plan, with Waddell also revealing to ET that they're planning on "two or three" in a couple years.

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Herron on Filming Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's Wedding Amid 'Bachelor in Paradise' Shutdown

There's something in the air for Bachelor alumni, because Waddell recently attended the baby shower of another former contestant, Jade Roper.

For more on the happy couple, watch the video below!

Related Articles