‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Contestant Jasmine Goode Speaks Out About Corinne Olympios-DeMario Jackson Incident

Jasmine Goode is sharing her story about what went down while filming season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

News broke earlier this week that Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were involved in an incident that halted production on the reality show and launched the biggest scandal in Bachelor Nation history. Goode was a fellow BIP contestant alongside Olympios and Jackson on the show's Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, set and also competed for Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor with Olympios.

"The cast is not encouraged or forced to engage in any behaviors or to drink alcohol," Goode said in a statement to ET.

"Producers check in to make sure the cast is comfortable and accommodate to the needs requested," the statement read. "The day of the incident under investigation Corinne did not display any change in behavior from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor."

According to Goode, Olympios was seen getting close with three other male cast members in addition to Jackson.

"After the incident, everything seemed fine," Goode said. "There was no mention about being hurt. However, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, 'Watch, watch what I'm gonna do.'"

"What I saw between them looked like a normal couple having fun, hooking up like any other season of Paradise," her statement continued. "DeMario always showed the girls respect, and he would check in with all of us regularly."

Olympios' attorney, Marty Singer, responded to Goode's claims in a statement to ET, which read, "Several cast members and producers have come forward confirming the facts disclosed by my client."

"If nothing improper occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, why was the production shut down within two days of production," the statement continued. "Shutting down production of a television series is almost unheard of. The investigation and subsequent shutting down of the series was initiated based on complaints made by producers on the set of Bachelor in Paradise."

Sources have previously told ET that both Olympios and Jackson were heavily intoxicated before the two hooked up by the pool, which prompted a producer to file a complaint. At this time, neither Olympios nor Jackson have filed a complaint, but both have hired lawyers and the incident remains under investigation by the production company. The investigation is expected to be completed next week.

Earlier this week, Olympios said in a statement: "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Jackson also released a statement, which read, "It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

-- Reporting by Lauren Zima and Brendon Geoffrion

