‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Are Married!

Congratulations to Evan Bass and Carly Waddell!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Saturday, People confirms.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony, which was attended by Bachelor alums like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, as well as other family and friends.

Bass, who has three sons from a previous relationship, popped the question to Waddell during the season three finale of Bachelor in Paradise last year.

ET sat down with the cute couple in January, where they opened up about their upcoming nuptials -- and hinted that a televised wedding might be in the cards.

"It's on the table," Bass confessed.

"I told Evan, I was like, 'Whatever you want to do. You find out what you want to do, and I'll plan it,'" added Waddell. "I've never been that girl that's like, 'This is my dress, these are my flowers,' I don't care. Like, I would marry him in a courthouse and be fine."

As for how the couple adjusted to life after Paradise, Waddell said it's been "easy."

"I was really nervous going home after Paradise because I was like, 'What is my life going to be like? Are the kids going to like me?'" she admitted. "It's just been so easy. The boys were so kind to me from the moment I met them, and it's gotten better and better and better. We all really love each other."

"The boys adore her," Bass agreed. "It's really amazing. It's just the energy she brings. You're drawn to her, and I think she just walked in so positive and welcoming."

"She's done the work too," he added, revealing that Waddell has become a "soccer mom." "She's taken them each out, and she'll take them to do fun things. If I have to stay at work a little late, she'll hang with them. She's really invested in the time it takes."

After marriage, kids of their own are next on the couple's to-do list, as Waddell revealed that they're planning to have "two or three" in a couple of years.

