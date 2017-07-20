'Bachelor' Star Becca Tilley Geeks Out Over Flying With Ellen Pompeo -- See Her Hilarious Tweets!

Tina Smithers Peckham

Paging Dr. Grey!

When Becca Tilley, 28, recently found herself sharing a flight with Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo, she all but exploded with excitement. The Bachelor star did what any starstruck superfan would do -- she took to Twitter to seek advice in the form of a poll:

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Star Becca Tilley Gushes Over Boyfriend Robert Graham While JoJo Fletcher Shares Update on Wedding Plans

With over 14,000 votes cast, the vast majority suggested that Tilley "take a risk" and say hello… so she did and cleverly asked for a photo with the star via a friendly tweet.

Fellow Bachelor contestant and Grey's Anatomy fan Olivia Caridi expressed her jealousy at the fashion blogger's good fortune, stressing that "everyone is in SUCH good hands." Naturally, Tilley agreed.

The reality star continued her hilarious Twitter tirade, scheming what she would say if given the chance to speak with Pompeo. "Scared I'm going to say something like 'do you miss Derek or Cristina more' and ruin everything for myself," she tweeted at one point.

In the end, Tilley approached the actress' husband, Chris Ivery, who shot her request down due to the presence of their children. Pompeo and Ivery have three kids together -- 7-month-old Eli, 2-year-old Sienna and 7-year-old Stella.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Shares 'Boy Crazy' Video Dancing With Infant Son -- See the Sweet Clip!

"Guys I asked the husband to be polite and he said it wasn't a great idea because the kids were there," Tilley wrote. "So I was respectful."

Nevertheless, the star kept her chin up.

Better luck next time, Becca! For more on the Bachelor star, watch the video below.

Related Articles