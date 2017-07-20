'Bachelor' Star Becca Tilley Geeks Out Over Flying With Ellen Pompeo -- See Her Hilarious Tweets!

Paging Dr. Grey!

When Becca Tilley, 28, recently found herself sharing a flight with Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo, she all but exploded with excitement. The Bachelor star did what any starstruck superfan would do -- she took to Twitter to seek advice in the form of a poll:

Y'all. My favorite celeb of all time is on my flight. Do I: — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

With over 14,000 votes cast, the vast majority suggested that Tilley "take a risk" and say hello… so she did and cleverly asked for a photo with the star via a friendly tweet.

Hi @EllenPompeo -seat 1F here.If I ask for a pic, will that go well for me or no? Let me know in advance to save devastation/embarrassment. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

Fellow Bachelor contestant and Grey's Anatomy fan Olivia Caridi expressed her jealousy at the fashion blogger's good fortune, stressing that "everyone is in SUCH good hands." Naturally, Tilley agreed.

OMG I'M SO JEALOUS if there is turbulence on that flight everyone is in SUCH good hands — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 19, 2017

I've never felt safer on a plane, knowing that Meredith Grey is on here with me. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

The reality star continued her hilarious Twitter tirade, scheming what she would say if given the chance to speak with Pompeo. "Scared I'm going to say something like 'do you miss Derek or Cristina more' and ruin everything for myself," she tweeted at one point.

I'm watching greys anatomy. If she walks by and sees this.... I'll beam with pride. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

I only slept 2 hours last night and couldnt wait to get on the plane and sleep- but I'm SO ANXIOUS & STRESSED about saying hi to ELLEN YALL. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

What if I panic and try to say something inspiring like "you're the reason I went to med school" - I NEED THIS FLIGHT TO END. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

In the end, Tilley approached the actress' husband, Chris Ivery, who shot her request down due to the presence of their children. Pompeo and Ivery have three kids together -- 7-month-old Eli, 2-year-old Sienna and 7-year-old Stella.

"Guys I asked the husband to be polite and he said it wasn't a great idea because the kids were there," Tilley wrote. "So I was respectful."

That was the most anticlimactic ending to an anxiety and stress filled and excited situation. I FEEL LIKE I LET YALL DOWN AND MYSELF DOWN. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

Nevertheless, the star kept her chin up.

I feel like I'll see her again-ya know? Maybe I'll have slept & look human & she'll be in a mood to dance it out & it'll be worth the wait. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

To conclude- @EllenPompeo I love you forever! Until next time! 💃🏼 — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) July 19, 2017

