Inside Bethenny Frankel’s Stalking Ordeal as Ex Files to Dismiss Case

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy have had a long goodbye.

Nearly a year after Bethenny Frankel‘s contentious four-year divorce from her ex-husband Jason Hoppy was finalized, the exes still have outstanding issues to resolve.

On Tuesday, Hoppy appeared in court over the harassment and stalking charges that Frankel brought against him earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the New York District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE that Hoppy was arraigned on additional charges, including one count of stalking in the third degree, another count of stalking in the fourth degree and some additional conduct. The case was adjourned to Aug. 8 for a decision on motions.

Hoppy’s lawyer tells PEOPLE that they filed a motion to dismiss the case. Frankel’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hoppy, 46, was arrested on Jan. 27 after the Real Housewives of New York City star claimed he threatened her after showing up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s school. (An NYPD spokesperson previously confirmed the encounter to PEOPLE, noting that Hoppy approached Frankel and “tried to provoke a fight.” The spokesperson added that Frankel alleged Hoppy had sent her “numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on Nov. 22, 2016.”)

At the time, Hoppy was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of stalking in the fourth degree. PEOPLE also confirmed that a judge issued a restraining order against him at his arraignment.

Hoppy denied the charges and his former attorney Robert C. Gottlieb told PEOPLE in a statement: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

Less than two months later, on March 13, Hoppy appeared in court and rejected a plea offer.

In light of Tuesday’s additional charges, PEOPLE has obtained a copy of the court document, which list Frankel’s complaint in detail. Here are some of the reality star’s allegations:

Frankel alleges that on Aug. 31, 2016, she received a text message from Hoppy stating, “Despite your games, I’ll never let you do to me what your mother did to your father. I’ll never go away.”

Frankel alleges that on Oct. 10, 2016, she received an email from Hoppy stating, “You left me no choice but to go to extremes and include your staff and current boyfriend…to try and get through to you.”

One day later, on Oct. 11, Frankel alleges that Hoppy sent her another email stating, “Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit.”

Frankel alleges that on Oct. 14, 2016, she received two emails in which Hoppy stated in each email, “I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit,” as well as a text message with the same statement.

After she sent him an email on Nov. 8, 2016 requesting that he stop communicating with her, Frankel alleges that Hoppy sent her repeated emails requesting to meet her in person and provide copies of her life insurance policy.

On Nov. 22, 2016, Frankel’s attorney sent Hoppy a letter requesting that he cease and desist all communication with her. From that day through Jan. 27, 2017 — the day of Hoppy’s arrest — Frankel alleges that she received approximately 160 emails from Hoppy.

On Jan. 17, 2017, Frankel alleges that Hoppy approached her and her boyfriend and repeatedly stated, “Okay I see. This is how you want to do this. Okay. You can play your game. It doesn’t matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There’s nothing you can do to stop me. You’ll be sorry. You’ve been warned. I can’t help it. She’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Frankel argues that the nature and volume Hoppy’s communications, as well as his in-person statements to her and her boyfriend “caused mental and emotional harm and caused me to fear for my safety.”

Frankel and Hoppy first announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks. Their divorce was finalized in July 2016.

The Bravo star has been open about her struggles throughout the lengthy and contentious divorce proceedings that followed, telling PEOPLE last April that it had “gone on way too long.”

“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here,” she said at the time. “I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”

On a recent episode of RHONY, Frankel was brought to tears while discussing the “torturous” divorce.

“I don’t know why I’m being punished this way,” she said. “My custody situation is over, my financial settlement is over, my apartment is sold, and yet I sometimes feel hopeless. And I sometimes feel like my ex is untouchable and I’m not going to be able to get out of this.”