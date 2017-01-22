Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz Are Instagram Official

Jennifer Drysdale
Entertainment Tonight

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are Instagram official!

Hadid took to the popular app on Saturday to confirm the rumors -- he and Peltz are definitely an item!

The 17-year-old model holds his lady love close in the new snap, grabbing her waist and planting a big kiss on her lips -- all while holding a bouquet of white roses.

While Peltz's face isn't seen in the pic, Hadid did us all a favor by tagging the 22-year-old actress in the photo.

Though the couple have been rumored to be dating for a while, Hadid is definitely heating things up! Gigi and Bella Hadid's little brother seemingly shared a sweet message to the Transformers actress, after the two were seen holding hands around Beverly Hills earlier this week.

"And I'm always tired but never of you," read a cute illustration shared on Hadid's Instagram on Friday.

While Hadid gets lovey dovey on social media, his sister Bella has been stepping out in some seriously sexy looks.

The 20-year-old model sported a sheer top while leaving a restaurant in Paris on Friday, just over a week after her ex-boyfriend, The Weekend, was photographed smooching Selena Gomez. 

