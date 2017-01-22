Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are Instagram official!

Hadid took to the popular app on Saturday to confirm the rumors -- he and Peltz are definitely an item!

The 17-year-old model holds his lady love close in the new snap, grabbing her waist and planting a big kiss on her lips -- all while holding a bouquet of white roses.

While Peltz's face isn't seen in the pic, Hadid did us all a favor by tagging the 22-year-old actress in the photo.

Though the couple have been rumored to be dating for a while, Hadid is definitely heating things up! Gigi and Bella Hadid's little brother seemingly shared a sweet message to the Transformers actress, after the two were seen holding hands around Beverly Hills earlier this week.

"And I'm always tired but never of you," read a cute illustration shared on Hadid's Instagram on Friday.

While Hadid gets lovey dovey on social media, his sister Bella has been stepping out in some seriously sexy looks.

The 20-year-old model sported a sheer top while leaving a restaurant in Paris on Friday, just over a week after her ex-boyfriend, The Weekend, was photographed smooching Selena Gomez.

