Antonio Banderas Reveals He Had a Heart Attack in January

Antonio Banderas says he suffered a heart attack in January, but that it didn't cause any damage.

The 56-year-old actor told Spanish media at a film festival in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday that he "suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage," according to the Associated Press. However, Banderas revealed that he did undergo a procedure to place three stents in his arteries.

"It hasn't been as dramatic as some have written," he added.

In late January, the Mask of Zorro star Instagrammed a selfie with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, and said he was "enjoying nature after a startle." Banderas was hospitalized in the U.K. at the time after suffering chest pains while exercising, People reported.

Banderas now appears to be in good health. Last week, he Instagrammed video of himself rock climbing.

