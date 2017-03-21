Anne Frank Center Demands Apology From Tim Allen for Nazi Germany Comment

Actor Tim Allen recently appeared on episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and made some controversial remarks about being a conservative in Hollywood.

The Last Man Standing actor told Kimmel, “You gotta be real careful around here, you know. You’ll get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. It’s like ’30s Germany.”

The comedian instantly received a backlash for his glib comparison, with the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect issuing a strong rebuke on its Facebook page.

Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the center, wrote, “Tim, have you lost your mind? No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s — the world’s most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people. Sorry, Tim, that’s just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role. It’s time for you to leave your bubble to apologize to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis.” #NeverAgain #Antisemitism”

