Anna Wintour Is a Grandma! See the First Adorable Photos of Her Son's Baby Girl

This is going to be one chic baby.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 67, became a grandmother this week when her son, Charles Shaffer, welcomed a beautiful little girl with his wife, Lizzy Shaffer. The new mom took to Instagram to share a photo of the adorable newborn.

"Welcome Home Baby Caroline. Born 3/28/17 6lbs 14oz," Lizzy captioned the sweet picture.

Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, also paid a visit to the happy family and took to Instagram to share a cute photo with her niece.

"Welcome little Caroline and congrats @lizzyshaff and @cwshaffer," Bee wrote. "Looking forward to many more chic hats!!!"

This family has plenty to smile about this week, as Bee, 29, recently got engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief, Franca Sozzani.

