Anna Paquin is having an absolute field day ​over an accidental NSFW boob slip.

BBC News accidentally sh​owed footage of the True Blood star's breasts ​(​from a topless scene on the​ HBO show) ​on live television -- something that was caught on a computer screen in the background​,​ thanks to some seriously eagle-eyed viewers​. Word ​got out to the 35-year-old actress​ and she found the whole situation hilarious.

EXCLUSIVE: Could Anna Paquin's Rogue Show Up on Husband Stephen Moyer's 'The Gifted' X-Men Show?

​"​Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest s**t I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple," Paquin tweeted, going on​ ​to retweet and respond to fans getting in on the fun, at one point sharing the hashtag, "PhotoBoobed."

Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest shit I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple https://t.co/wDJPXhIZWA — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

"MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS," ​she tweeted (the subtweet thread between Paquin, her husband Stephen Moyer, and ​True Blood co-star ​Robert Kazinsky‏ is absolutely worth the read).

BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten https://t.co/aUzwiKhqIZ via @telegraphnews MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

Paquin ​tweeted at a fan commending her sense of humor​, "It's objectively funny!​," and​ also made light of the reports that the British news channel was "looking into the matter."

WATCH: Anna Paquin and the Cast of 'True Blood' Bid an Emotional Farewell to Their Fans

"What's there to look into? My t**s photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera😜," ​she gleefully responded.

"looking into the matter"? What's there to look into my tits photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera😜 https://t.co/HoanXPhaxN — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

Paquin's True Blood co-star Evan Rachel Wood even got in on the fun, tweeting, "I really wish the word accidentally was in quotation marks. This is great. 😂."

I really wish the word accidentally was in quotation marks. This is great. 😂 https://t.co/qqK91HBv4S — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) August 11, 2017

Obviously, True Blood alums have a true sense of comedy!

Meanwhile, Paquin's husband recently gushed to ET about the couple's adorable 5-year-old twins, Poppy and Charlie.

Watch the video below for more.

Related Articles