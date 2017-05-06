Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, Is a Kentucky Derby Regular

Besides a prestigious horse race, big hats, and mint juleps, the Kentucky Derby is known as the place to see the adorable Dannielynn Birkhead. The daughter of the late model Anna Nicole Smith has regularly attended the event with her father, Larry Birkhead, since she was old enough to know how to pose on a red carpet. Photos of their annual day at the races show that 10-year-old Dannielynn has become quite the little lady.