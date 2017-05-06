1 / 15

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead make annual Derby appearance

Dannielynn Birkhead made her seventh appearance at the Kentucky Derby, attending the 2017 event with her usual date, father Larry Birkhead. To mark the special occasion, the 10-year-old daughter of Anna Nicole Smith was festive as usual in her trademark color: pink. That hue happened to be a favorite of her mother’s too. Dannielynn sported an knee-length floral frock with a bright pink fascinator that matched Larry’s suit. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, Is a Kentucky Derby Regular

Raechal Leone Shewfelt
Writer, Yahoo Celebrity

Besides a prestigious horse race, big hats, and mint juleps, the Kentucky Derby is known as the place to see the adorable Dannielynn Birkhead. The daughter of the late model Anna Nicole Smith has regularly attended the event with her father, Larry Birkhead, since she was old enough to know how to pose on a red carpet. Photos of their annual day at the races show that 10-year-old Dannielynn has become quite the little lady.