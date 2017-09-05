Anna Faris Says She's 'Scared' About Releasing 'Intimate' Memoir Including Insights Into Chris Pratt Marriage

Anna Faris is getting personal.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 40-year-old actress talks about her upcoming book, Unqualified, which is set to be released on Oct. 24. The memoir includes anecdotes about her marriage to Chris Pratt, though the two announced they were separating on Aug. 6, after eight years of marriage.

"I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate," Faris says about her book. "I’m excited and I … you know, when I first got the book deal I thought, 'Oh, what a great adventure.' Now that it's getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary."

Anna Faris Shares Relationship Advice After Chris Pratt Split: 'Know Your Worth, Know Your Independence'

Faris' podcast co-host and producer, Sim Sarna, then comments that he couldn't believe how "revealing" the actress gets in the book, and confirms that she speaks a lot about her personal life.

"It’s just my experiences," Faris says. "It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear, and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. and ... basically how I haven't felt comfortable in my own skin."

According to excerpts obtained by Entertainment Weekly last month, Unqualified features Faris marveling about her and Pratt's happier days, along with a foreword written by Pratt himself.

"She is fierce and very loyal, she rarely punishes people," Pratt writes. "But when she does, it's powerful and terrifying, and when it's over, it's really over."

"(Power and terror are acceptable in a partner but absolutely necessary in a mother, as far as I'm concerned)," he continues. "And she does mother very well, both our son, Jack, and me, when needed."

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Split: Everything We Know

Faris reportedly gets candid in the memoir about everything from falling in love with Pratt on the Take Me Home Tonight set (while she was still married to Ben Indra), to their wedding in Bali, Indonesia, to feeling jealous while watching her husband kiss his female co-stars. However, she claims Pratt would get jealous too, bringing up her flirty What's Your Number? scenes with their now-mutual friend, Chris Evans.

Last month, a source told ET that Faris and Pratt's separation announcement stunned even the former couple's friends.

