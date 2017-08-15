Anna Faris Opens Up for First Time About Split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is opening up for the first time about her split from Chris Pratt on her Unqualified podcast.

The actress, 40, gave a heartfelt message at the start of her latest episode thanking listeners for the support she’s received in the last week since announcing their separation.

“Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” Faris said in the beginning of the pre-recorded episode.

The actress often opens up on her podcast about her personal life and talked about the upsides of her relationship with Pratt being long-distance sometimes back in May.

“My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart,” Faris said. “But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that. … And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining.”

Faris also opened up about the “loneliness” of playing a public character in the last episode before the split.

“I play a character on MOM, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character,” Faris said. “There’s definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh.”

Faris and Pratt announced their separation on their respective social media platforms after 8 years of marriage. The former couple’s statement asked for privacy in the joint statement for their son Jack, who turns 5 next week.

Pratt made his first public appearance Sunday night at the Teen Choice Awards and was seen earlier in the day taking Jack to church.