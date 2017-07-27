Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Have a Secret Emoji Signal to Escape Hollywood

Sometimes you just need to get away.

When Anna Faris and Chris Pratt need a break from their hectic Hollywood lifestyle, they send each other their own version of the bat signal.

“I send the emoji of an eagle landing to say, ‘Let’s get away to the islands,” Faris, 40 tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We both grew up in Washington State, and we have a place up there.”

It’s no wonder the couple has had to come up with a secret code. This summer alone, Faris has been juggling filming a remake of Goldie Hawn’s classic Overboard, promoting her new animated The Emoji Movie andrecording podcasts — all while chasing after their 4-year-old son Jack. Pratt, meanwhile, recently finished filming Jurassic World 2.

So how do they keep their romance alive amid such busy schedules? Turns out, it’s the mundane parts of life that keep the couple grounded.

“Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television,” she says. “Just normal people.”

Still, Faris is the first to admit that navigating power couple celebrity can be a challenge at times.

“I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” she says of navigating power couple celebrity with Pratt. “There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.”