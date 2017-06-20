Angelina Jolie Visits Kenya on World Refugee Day, Meets With Young Survivors of Sexual Violence

Angelina Jolie marked World Refugee Day with a trip to Nairobi, Kenya.

The 42-year-old actress, who was named an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2001, kicked off her humanitarian trip in Africa on Tuesday by visiting approximately 20 young refugee girls who have been separated from their parents and are now living in the Heshima Kenya Safe House.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie Promotes 'First They Killed My Father' Film in Cambodia With All Six of Her Children

The By the Sea star sported a business chic ensemble for the outing, consisting of high-waisted nude pants, a matching blazer and suede wedge sandals.

View photos



Getty Images

According to an article posted on the UNHCR website, the girls Jolie met with all "have fled extreme violence or persecution in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Somalia, Burundi, and Rwanda. Almost all have suffered sexual and gender-based violence. Many have given birth, or are pregnant, after being raped."

"Over half of all refugees and displaced people worldwide are women and children. How we treat them is a measure of our humanity as nations," Jolie reportedly said during her third visit to Kenya. "On World Refugee Day my only ask is that people consider the pain and suffering of young girls like these."

View photos



UNHCR

RELATED: Brad Pitt Celebrates Father's Day Early With His Kids, Before They Jetted Off With Angelina Jolie

"Not only have they had to flee extreme violence or persecution, lost everything and witnessed the death of family members, but they have also had to face so much abuse and intolerance and hardship," she added.

Later, Jolie also visited the International Peace Support Training Centre, where she spoke to the crowd about peacemaking efforts.

View photos