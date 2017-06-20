Angelina Jolie Visits Kenya on World Refugee Day, Meets With Young Survivors of Sexual Violence

Angelina Jolie marked World Refugee Day with a trip to Nairobi, Kenya.
The 42-year-old actress, who was named an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2001, kicked off her humanitarian trip in Africa on Tuesday by visiting approximately 20 young refugee girls who have been separated from their parents and are now living in the Heshima Kenya Safe House.
WATCH: Angelina Jolie Promotes 'First They Killed My Father' Film in Cambodia With All Six of Her Children
The By the Sea star sported a business chic ensemble for the outing, consisting of high-waisted nude pants, a matching blazer and suede wedge sandals.
Getty Images
Getty Images
According to an article posted on the UNHCR website, the girls Jolie met with all "have fled extreme violence or persecution in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Somalia, Burundi, and Rwanda. Almost all have suffered sexual and gender-based violence. Many have given birth, or are pregnant, after being raped."
"Over half of all refugees and displaced people worldwide are women and children. How we treat them is a measure of our humanity as nations," Jolie reportedly said during her third visit to Kenya. "On World Refugee Day my only ask is that people consider the pain and suffering of young girls like these."
UNHCR
UNHCR
RELATED: Brad Pitt Celebrates Father's Day Early With His Kids, Before They Jetted Off With Angelina Jolie
"Not only have they had to flee extreme violence or persecution, lost everything and witnessed the death of family members, but they have also had to face so much abuse and intolerance and hardship," she added.
Later, Jolie also visited the International Peace Support Training Centre, where she spoke to the crowd about peacemaking efforts.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"The reality is that women and girls, as well as men and boys, can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world," she explained. "On behalf of victims of sexual violence, I want to plead with all of you to take this issue seriously and personally, to use your position and your influence to spread this message within your armed forces and on all the missions on which you serve."
"[Refugees] are doing their best to carry on with minimal support, trying to live lives of dignity against impossible odds," she continued. "It was an honor to spend the day with them."
WATCH: Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Simple Mother's Day Dinner
Jolie is a mother to six kids -- 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt. The brunette beauty left Los Angeles with all six kids on Saturday, just one day before Father's Day.
Back in May, Jolie celebrated Mother's Day with a low-key dinner with Pax at TAO Asian Bistro. Hear more on their adorable mother-son outing in the video below!
Related Articles