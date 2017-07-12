Angelina Jolie Takes Her Adorable Kids to Disneyland, Fans Freak Out on Twitter

Angelina Jolie added some magic to her children's day when she took her adorable flock to Disneyland on Wednesday.

Jolie treated her kids to a day out at the Magic Kingdom in Anaheim, California, to celebrate son Knox and daughter Vivienne's ninth birthday -- and, judging from the tweets posted by the legion of fans who freaked out when they saw the Oscar winner and her family hanging out at the park, the group had a super fun time.

The Maleficent star and her kids -- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, as well as Knox and Vivienne -- were spotted walking through Downtown Disney and hanging out in both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

Just casually walked by Angelina Jolie — ❥Erin Elizabeth (@erntrny) July 12, 2017

PHOTOS: Stars Visit Disney

Jolie kept her style low-key, rocking a black tank top and pants with beige sandals and a wide-brimmed white sun hat, along with dark shades that did nothing to keep fans from spotting her immediately.

The large group was seen throughout California Adventure, enjoying the scenery on the boardwalk and in Cars Land, where they took a ride on Radiator Springs Racers.

They also popped on over to Disneyland to catch some of the parks' iconic rides.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie Says Her Six Kids Are All Learning Different Languages, Reveals Their Nicknames

"Day made we just saw Angelina Jolie on the Teacups ride and she waved hello!" one parkgoer shared on Twitter.

Day made we just saw Angelina Jolie on the Teacups ride and she waved hello 😍😍😍 — Churro Burro (@RAlvarez0329) July 12, 2017

A lot of Disneyland attendees who saw the A-lister and her cute kids enjoying their day at the Happiest Place on Earth couldn't contain their excitement.

"JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE IN DISNEYLAND AND HER BEAUTIFUL CHILD BUMPED INTO ME," one fan tweeted.

I JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE IN DISNEYLAND AND HER BEAUTIFUL CHILD BUMPED INTO ME. — Maddy Burgess (@realMaddyBRaps) July 12, 2017

WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Kids Spent New Year Holiday in Colorado

Others, who were apparently staying in a room at the Disneyland Hotel, were very upset that they missed their opportunity to run into the star because they were busy enjoying the hotel amenities.

Angelina Jolie is at Disneyland right now but we took a pool break and won't be back til 5 😭😱😱 — Tavin Headings (@TerrificTavin) July 12, 2017

And there were still some who thought the whole thing was a publicity stunt: "Saw Angelina Jolie in the park today. Calling it now that they're announcing Maleficent 2 at D23."

Saw Angelina Jolie in the park today. Calling it now that they're announcing Maleficent 2 at D23 — Chris JH (@Toasteds) July 12, 2017

WATCH: Angelina Jolie Lines Up 'Maleficent 2', New Acting and Directing Projects

To be fair, Maleficent 2 was already confirmed back in February, so an official announcement at the D23 Expo, the official annual Disney fan convention event taking place this weekend, is pretty much a guarantee. It's unlikely that has much to do with Jolie's fun visit, though.

A source tells ET, "The birthday celebrations for Vivienne and Knox went great."

"Angelina isn't thinking about the breakup drama anymore, she is over all of that. She's focusing on putting this all behind her and getting back to work," the source continued, adding, "Angelina is not dating anybody at the moment. She's enjoying spending time with her children."

Back in May, the 42-year-old mother of six stepped out in style for a low-key Mother's Day dinner with Pax. The mother-son duo dined at TAO Asian Bistro in Los Angeles for the special occasion. Check out the video below for a look at her night out on the town with her son.

Related Articles