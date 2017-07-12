Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh’s Wildly Sweet Trip to Namibia

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh are getting in touch with their wild side.

Jolie and her kids traveled to the African country of Namibia earlier this month to open the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary — and PEOPLE has exclusive photos from their trip.

The Sanctuary, which cares for elephants and rhinos that have fallen victim to poaching or abuse, is located at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation.

The cause is special to Shiloh, 11, who was born in Namibia.

“Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in.”

During their five-day stay, Jolie, 42, and Shiloh met with N/a’an ku sê founder Rudie and Marlice van Vuuren and got hands-on experience working with the wild animals.

They even caught up with a cheetah named Shiloh, whom Jolie first encountered as a cub in 2015.

Jolie concluded her visit with a private meeting with President Dr. Hage Geingob and Madame Monica Geingos, First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, to discuss conservation in Namibia and her family’s ongoing commitment to the country.

“It is a privilege to work with N/a’an ku sê and be able to contribute to conservation in Namibia,” Jolie said before leaving.

