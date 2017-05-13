Angelina Jolie Brings Her Kids to Dinner with Dad Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie is keeping her family close — and that includes having dinner with her formerly estranged father Jon Voight.

On Wednesday, the two were spotted together at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills, along with four of her children with Brad Pitt: Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, according to E! News.

“The kids had gifts for their granddad. Angie hugged her dad. They were all very happy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They sat at a table inside for about two hours.”

In September, the 78-year-old actor told Inside Edition that he was “concerned” for his daughter and grandchildren in wake of the news that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt.

“It’s very sad,” he said. “Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this.”

Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, and requested sole physical custody of the couple’s six children. She has also asked that Pitt be granted visitation rights.

Voight and the Maleficent actress reconciled after years of estrangement in 2010, after Pitt, 53, convinced the actress to mend fences.

The actor, who attended the 2010 premiere of Jolie’s movie Salt along with his son, told PEOPLE in 2010 that distance didn’t put a damper on the relationship he was building with his daughter and grandchildren.

“It’s hard for me to be away from my grandkids, yes, but I’ll stay in touch with them,” Voight said.”Thank God we have this technology, and you know, we use all of it.”

In 2011, Voight was spotted spending time Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax in London, and eating ice cream.