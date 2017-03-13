Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Got Tattooed Together Months Before Their Breakup

By now, it should go without saying: Matching tattoos will not save a failing relationship, not even — especially? — when it involves celebrities.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ignored this inconvenient fact in February 2016 as they received special tattoos meant to symbolically bind them together. New photos show the session in which former Thai monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai, known for his previous work on Jolie and other celebs, used steel rods and surgical needles to etch script and symbols onto his clients’ bodies. Kanpai specializes in a style of tattoos known as sak yant, a tradition for thousands of years and once given to warriors to protect them in battle.

Brangelina’s private tattoo session took place in Cambodia, when Jolie was on a break from directing First They Killed My Father nearby. Jolie requested three tats on her back, while Pitt settled for one Buddhist symbol on his stomach that was not captured on film.

Of course, the tattoos failed to keep the couple together. Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Pitt, 53, in September, reportedly because they disagreed on how to best parent their six children. Their increasingly ugly breakup followed Pitt’s alleged altercation with one of their children, 15-year-old Maddox, on a private plane. Both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated the incident and declined to file charges against the World War Z actor.

Jolie and Pitt share six children in all: Maddox, as well as 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox; Shiloh, 10; Zahara, 12; and 13-year-old Pax. Last month, they reached an agreement to handle their divorce privately for the protection of their family.

Jolie was all about her kids again on Sunday when she took her four youngest kids to the Hamleys toy store in London. Of course, her back was covered by a jacket during the outing, so no word on whether she still has her ink.

