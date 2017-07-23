Andy Roddick Reveals He and Wife Brooklyn Decker Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker's family is growing!

The 34-year-old tennis star revealed that his lovely wife is expecting her second child, a daughter, during his acceptance speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday. The two are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Hank.

"My wife Brooklyn, most people don't know you're kind of nuts," Roddick jokingly said during his speech, per People. "You're my partner in crime. In a life full of good fortune, being around you has been by far the luckiest part. I'm a better human for us having met 10 years ago. Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all. I see it every day and it still doesn't make any sense to me."

"You're an unreal artist, businesswoman, mother, wife, sister and friend," he said, continuing to praise his wife. "You hear a lot of guys who find it very tough to walk away from professional sports. You're the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you."

Decker, 30, was present for her hubby's big day. The model was glowing in a white-and-baby-blue maxi dress and had a barely noticeable baby bump.

The couple began dating in 2007 and tied the knot on April 17, 2009. In Sept. 2015, the Grace and Frankie actress gave birth to son Hank.

