Andy Grammer Shares Pic of His Adorable Newborn Daughter Louie: 'We're in Love'

Andy Grammer is in "Love Love Love!"

The singer and his wife, Aijia Lise, are proud new parents to an adorable baby girl, Louisiana K Grammer, already nicknamed "Louie."

"LOUISIANA K GRAMMER "LOUIE" has arrived. So... We're in love. 🎺🎶❤️," the 33-year-old musician captioned a gorgeous black-and-white Instagram snap showing him smiling ear-to-ear while cradling his newborn daughter.

According to People, the little bundle of joy arrived at 4.33 a.m. on Friday and weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz.

The couple have been married for five years and announced their pregnancy in March.

In June, the "Give Love" singer opened up to ET about how he was preparing for first-time fatherhood.

"I'm really, genuinely excited," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared. "I ask every woman I meet, 'Tell me one thing that your dad did awesome, one thing he could have done better.' And it seems like the bond of dad and daughter is a really special bond."

"I get a lot of words of wisdom and I also get that it's probably a pretty hard job because not every girl, just goes, 'Oh my dad's the best!'" Grammer added. "A lot of times you go, 'Tell me about your dad?' and a lot of them go, 'Hmmm. Let me think about how I answer this.' I do not want my daughter in 30 years [to say that]. I want to be someone that her eyes light up when someone asks her that question."

