Andy Dick Responds to Firing From Movie Over Sexual Harassment Claims: 'Of Course I'm Going to Proposition People'

Andy Dick has been fired from his latest movie following accusations of sexual harassment on set.

The 51-year-old actor groped, kissed and licked people’s cheeks, as well as made sexual proposals, involving at least four people on the production, sources told the Hollywood Reporter. Dick denied the groping accusation on the set of the independent feature Raising Buchanan, but confirmed that he did lick people in an interview with the outlet.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” Dick said. “I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

Andy Dick arrives at the #NotWithHim Event on August 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images) More

He also admitted to THR that he propositioned people on set.

“Of course I’m going to proposition people,” Dick said. “I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

The actor also said that the different sexual climate in his youth makes him unsure of what the appropriate behavior is now.

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” the comedian said. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

The statement is reminiscent of the one made by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein following the initial New York Times story that reported on multiple cases of alleged sexual misconduct against the movie mogul. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”)

“I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different,” Weinstein wrote at the time. “That was the culture then.”

Dick added that he believes he angered his colleagues on the project by bringing up Weinstein, with whom he made two films. “They were so incensed by what I was saying,” he said. “People are so sensitive.”

The actor has run into trouble in the past for similar incidents. In 2007, Dick was dragged off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live by the host himself, after repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump — who appeared as a guest on the show the same night as Dick — live on the air.