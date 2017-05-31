Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncs Whitney Houston’s ‘I’m Every Woman’ and It’s Fabulous

You might know Andrew Garfield from the Spider-Man films or his recent Oscar-nominated performance in Hacksaw Ridge, but did ya know that he can lip-sync like it’s nobody’s business?

The actor happened to be an audience member in the London stop of the drag show revue “Werq the World Tour” earlier this week. He surprised everyone by getting onstage and lip-syncing his heart out to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” Not only did Garfield slay it with his impromptu performance, but he reminded us why he was the right person to play Spidey with his acrobatic skills when he pulled a backflip onstage.





After the show, Garfield posed for a picture with actress Laverne Cox and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage. Clearly wowed by Garfield’s talents, Visage gave the actor a shout-out on Instagram, writing, “What a show, what a night! Thank you as always. YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”





Garfield currently stars in the London revival of the play Angels in America.

In other entertainment news, Pierce Brosnan praises Roger Moore and says, “He is the only actor I ever asked for an autograph”:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: