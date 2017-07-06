Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash After Stating That He’s Gay ‘Without the Physical Act’

Andrew Garfield is facing some major backlash following comments he made on Monday, in which he said, "I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act."

The 33-year-old actor, who is currently starring as Prior Walter in a London production of Angels in America, opened up about how he prepared for his role as a gay man during a Q&A panel.

"As far as I know, I am not a gay man," the actor said, according to Gay Times Magazine. "Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area."

Garfield went on to explain that he was concerned that he didn't have a right "to play this wonderful gay role," since he does not identify as gay, and said that performing the part was about "doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory."

In detailing the ways in which he has been preparing for the iconic part, Garfield mentioned that he has been dedicating a lot of time to watching RuPaul's Drag Race, and explained that, every Sunday, he would "have eight friends over, and we would just watch Ru."

"This is my life outside of this play," Garfield explained. "I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act—that's all."

While the intent behind Garfield's off-handed remarks is up for debate, many were offended by the statement, arguing that the star was suggesting that watching Drag Race was the extent of gay culture. The argument was also made that Garfield's comments reflected an attitude of cultural appropriation and historical ignorance.

Actor Scott Evans responded to the actors comments on Twitter, writing, "Ur a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth."

This article grosses me out.Ur a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth. https://t.co/td9DPhVRmP — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) July 6, 2017

Another user wrote that Garfield "has a very limited view of what being gay ACTUALLY is."

Check out how Twitter reacted to the former Spider-Man star's poorly worded remarks.

Pleased to announce that according to Andrew Garfield I am now the gayest, manliest gay man ever, based on the amount of Drag Race I watch. — мира (@ana_irim) July 6, 2017

Straight tourists who try on oppression for kicks make me so tired. Andrew Garfield and James Franco... guys... you will never understand. — 🐊 Hamish Steele 🐊 (@hamishsteele) July 5, 2017

I like how Andrew Garfield's view of being gay is having friends over to watch RuPaul. — Eric M. (@thefilmviews) July 6, 2017

I mean yeah but that doesn't change the fact that Andrew Garfield playing a gay man on TV doesn't suddenly mean he understands oppression. — Cari Meixner (@carimeixner) July 6, 2017

Hey did you know that if you marathon Drag Race you are a gay man? That's all it takes. Who knew. Thanks, Andrew Garfield. — Lana del Lorde (@jiggatravels) July 6, 2017

