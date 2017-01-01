Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse Welcome Daughter Flora

Amy Smart is having a very happy New Year.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Flora, with her husband Carter Oosterhouse and showed off the little girl in a sweet Instagram photo.

“It is with great attitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart wrote alongside the picture of her and Oosterhouse holding the infant in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

“What a blessed way to bring in 2017. Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

Oosterhouse, 40, shared the photo on his own Instagram account, writing, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady … Flora! We love you more than you know and can’t wait to experience the journey. What a blessing..”

The baby news comes as a surprise as the love birds did not publicly reveal their plans to start a family.

Smart and Oosterhouse got married in 2011. They began dating in 2010 and got engaged five months later.



