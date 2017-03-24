Amy Schumer Shares (Relatable?) Oral Sex Story About Boyfriend Ben Hanisch

Amy Schumer has nothing to hide when it comes to her relationship with Ben Hanisch. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

It was the yawn heard around the world. OK, it was really just the yawn heard down south for Amy Schumer.

Schumer, 35, covers Glamour U.K., and the comedian gushes about life with boyfriend Ben Hanisch. However, he admittedly has his flaws at times. Case in point? The very morning the Snatched star sat down for the interview.

“I went down on Ben this morning and he yawned. It was an accident, but we were both just dying laughing,” she reveals. “I’m happy, but obviously I was like, ‘F*** you!’” TMI?

“When I’m down there, if it’s more than a minute, it’s his birthday or something,” she jokes. “But this morning it just happened — and then he yawned and it was a great excuse to stop.”

This is partly why Schumer says her happiness won’t jeopardize her comedy, as she is still getting material out of her relationship … clearly! She also says, “Well, I’m never that happy… I can be happy, and funny stuff also happens; I don’t think I’m like that.”

Schumer met Hanisch, a furniture designer from Chicago, on a dating app. He had no idea who she was, as he had never seen her work before, but he moved to New York City to be with her and live in her crazy world.

“He’s really cool; it’s not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride,” she says. “But when I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?,’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’ I’m so lucky that I met him.”

View photos Amy Schumer strikes a pose for Glamour U.K. (Photo: British Glamour) More

According to Schumer, fame wasn’t something she was chasing.

“No, I did not ever want to be famous, honestly. It didn’t occur to me until it was already happening. The fame aspect is not something that appealed to me at all. And I was really kind of terrified of it,” Schumer explains. “I wouldn’t trade it to wait tables or whatever. I live my life; I’m grateful for everything. It’s mostly just really annoying.”

The Trainwreck star says the whole fame thing is more “distracting” and “embarrassing for everyone” than anything else.

“I’m conscious for the people I’m with. Now when I go outside, I get photographed by the paparazzi,” she says. “I’m not to the level of some people, some actresses where it’s constant tabloids, but it’s enough that it’s really uncomfortable.”

Hanisch seems to get it, though, and has a good way of easing the sometimes awkward situations when they are out in public.

“He’s very protective of me,” she adds. “Like, not overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them.”

Sounds like a sense of humor is something they have in common. Unfortunately, Schumer will no longer be bringing her wit to the big screen for Sony’s live action Barbie movie. On Thursday, the comedian revealed she had to drop out due to “scheduling conflicts.”





