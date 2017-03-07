Amy Schumer on Losing Weight for ‘Trainwreck:’ ‘It’s Not Cute on Me’

Amy Schumer is back onstage, and she’s putting Hollywood on blast.

The comedian jokes about what showbiz executives think of her in the upcoming Netflix show called Amy Schumer: The Leather Special. She says, “I’m what Hollywood calls ‘very fat.'”

The 35-year-old revealed that she was told to drop a few pounds before filming Trainwreck in 2015. Schumer admitted, “Somebody, like, explained to me, ‘Just so you know, Amy, no pressure, but if you weigh over 140 pounds, it will hurt people’s eyes.'”

But Amy isn’t subscribing to the Hollywood standards anytime soon. She happily gained the weight back after making the movie. She says, “Thank God. I look stupid skinny. My dumb head stays the same size, but my body, like, shrivels. … It’s not cute on me.”

Despite all the jokes, Amy admits she is rocking self-confidence more than ever. “I feel very good in my own skin. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I do. I feel sexy,” she says in the special, which premieres Tuesday on Netflix.

