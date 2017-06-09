Amy Schumer Jokes About Post-Breakup Life from Ex Ben Hanisch at Charity Event in New York City

Amy Schumer is moving on after her breakup from ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch by laughing about it.

“I went through a breakup about a month ago. We were a year-and-a-half, you know, it’s not that bad,” Schumer, 36, told the crowd Thursday evening at the Hilarity for Charity Variety Show in New York City.

The actress and furniture designer confirmed their amicable split to PEOPLE in May and not much had been disclosed about their breakup — until now.

“We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy,” Schumer continued. “Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like ‘Well he woke me up this morning with a fart!’ And he just slowly turned to me and he goes ‘Are we doing this?'”

Adding, “And I was like ‘No, no, no, no, we’re not opening fire. Don’t tell me any of the disgusting s*** I’ve done.'”

"Do I regret the length of my skirt knowing this set up? ...no."

As for her single life these days, Schumer poked fun at that too.

“I’m dating this new dude. He’s awesome, he’s like Stephen Hawking, sexually,” the Snatched star joked.

The comedian and Hanisch met on a dating app around November 2015. They went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016, when Schumer called him her “man” after a visit to the White House.

In her first appearance days after the split was made public, Schumer revealed she prefers a “nice guy” over a bad boy.