Amy Schumer clarifies salary negotiations — says she 'doesn't deserve equal pay' to Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle

Amy Schumer Says She Doesn't 'Believe I Deserve Equal Pay' to Chris Rock & Dave Chapelle: 'I Did Ask for More' Money

Amy Schumer publicly commented on her salary renegotiation with Netflix for the first time.

In a previous interview, the comedian stated that she asked for more money once she learned what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their respective stand-up specials.

“Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave,” Schumer wrote on Wednesday in an updated Instagram caption for a near-naked photo of herself holding her hot dog costume-wearing dog, which was previously just captioned: “Hot dog dog.”

“[Chris and Dave] are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done,” the Snatched star continued. “That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time.”

View photos

Rock and Chapelle were reportedly paid $20 million for their routines while Schumer had been paid $11 million for her “The Leather Special” taping. The March special was taped after Schumer’s rise in popularity, thanks in part to an Emmy win for Inside Amy Schumer and success with her first starring role in the film Trainwreck.

“I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer,” Schumer noted. “I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me ‘demanding’ or ‘insisting’ on equal pay to them aren’t true.”

Schumer’s request for more equal pay comes in the wake of several other female celebrities demanding more money after learning their male counterparts were being paid higher wages.

Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Patricia Arquette and Emmy Rossum are just some of the actresses who’ve been vocal about equal pay in the past.