Amy Schumer Attends ‘Judge Judy’ Taping, Twitter is Confused

Amy Schumer shocked ‘Jude Judy’ viewers when she appeared in the background of the show’s Thursday, August 17, episode — see the hilarious reactions!

Holding court! Amy Schumer attended a taping of Judge Judy in May and shocked viewers of the series who spotted her appearing in the background of the Thursday, August 17, episode.

"Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy,” Schumer wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”

Schumer teased the appearance after her day on set, posting a behind-the-scenes video from the show’s courtroom. "Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” she wrote on May 9. "Thank you for having me and my sis!!!"

In various photos and clips from the show posted by social media users, Schumer is seen looking hilariously contemplative as the cases unfold.

"wtf you doing on judge judy @amyschumer,” one user wrote, as another added: "1. Why is @JudgeJudy taking cases about @yugioh 2. What you doing @amyschumer; why you at Judge Judy."

Quipped another: "I do believe that is @amyschumer on @JudgeJudy... and she ain't buyin this guy's story."

See more reactions below:





























