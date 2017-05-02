Amy Schumer’s Dad Cries Meeting ‘Love of His Life’ Goldie Hawn

Amy Schumer just made her dad's dreams come true.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of her dad, Gordon, meeting her Snatched co-star, Goldie Hawn.

"Why are you crying?" Schumer asks her emotional father in the clip.

"The weather," he jokes, before admitting he's about to meet Hawn.

"Dad, play it cool. You have to play it really cool," Schumer coaches her dad as Hawn walks through the door.

"Oh my god, I'm emotional too," the 71-year-old actress says to a crying Gordon. "I'm so happy to be here."

"My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn," Schumer captioned the video.

The actress later added a photo of the pair's meeting with a simple heart emoji.

This wasn't the first time Gordon and Hawn have met. Last year, Schumer shared a sweet video of her father Facetiming with the actress.

