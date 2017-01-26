Amy Schumer and Brother Recreate Childhood Bubble Bath Pic — in a Totally Uncreepy Way

Recreating childhood photos has become an Internet trend — sometimes with really strange and uncomfortable results. Amy Schumer and her brother remaking a bathtub shot had the potential to go that way — after all, the comedian will do practically anything for a laugh — but, luckily, she went in an uncreepy direction.

Schumer, who is the queen of throwback Thursdays, posted a photo of herself as a curly haired little cutie in a bubble bath with her brother. Now, 30-something years later, they were in front of the same stone backdrop — though the tub had been removed and they were (thankfully) fully clothed.

“My brother and I recreate our bath pose at our farm! Tbt,” Schumer, 35, wrote with a split of the two shots.

Amy’s half-brother, Jason Stein, is a Chicago-based jazz musician, but he frequently travels with the star and opened for her during some dates of her comedy tour.

The siblings visiting their family farm must be a recent thing because the Trainwreck star just bought it back in December. She told the New York Times in 2013 that when she was 9, her parents went bankrupt and they lost everything, including the farm. So now that she’s had some big paydays, she repurchased it as a gift for her dad, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.