‘American Horror Story’ Star Lily Rabe Expecting First Child With Hamish Linklater

Lily Rabe and boyfriend Hamish Linklater are starting a family together!

The American Horror Story actress, 34, and The Big Short actor, 40, have announced that Rabe is pregnant with their first child.

Earlier this month, Rabe showed off her growing baby bump at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired Tuesday.

"A couple weeks ago... Taking my baby to The White House," Rabe posted on Instagram along with a shot of her in the driveway at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., wearing a purple off-the-shoulder dress.

The couple, who just finished filming A Midsummer Night's Dream, have been dating for several years.

While this marks the first child for Rabe, this will be Linklater's second. He shares a 9-year-old daughter, Lucinda Rose, with his ex-wife, screenwriter Jessica Goldberg.

