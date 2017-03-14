Amber Tamblyn Just Announced Her Baby’s Name With Some Help From Hillary Clinton

Amber Tamblyn just revealed her daughter’s name in the coolest way possible — with a signed letter from Hillary Rodham Clinton. The baby’s name is Marlow Alice Cross:





The actress, who is married to David Cross, gave birth in February and has joked about the name being “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.”





But this letter from Clinton doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Amber was a major figure on the campaign trail and constantly spoke at rallies. She even impersonated/mocked President Trump on Lip Sync Battle when she performed “I Wanna Sex You Up” by Color Me Badd.

Congrats on Marlow, Amber and David. We can’t wait to see the incredible things she will achieve!

