Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Get Caught on the Kiss Cam and It's Super Cute!

Too cute! Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have no problem with PDA, but on Monday night, the pair kept things PG when they attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

WATCH: Amber Rose Shares New PDA Pic With 'My Love' Val Chmerkovskiy, Opens Up About 'Amazing' Romance on 'Loveline'

Rose posted a sweet video of the famous Kiss Cam, which pointed to them during the game.

But instead of locking lips, Chmerkovskiy reached over and gave Rose a sweet peck on the cheek.



"Why is he so cute tho," Rose captioned the precious clip.



Chmerkovskiy posted the same video, writing, "Jumbotron vibes with my boo."



The pair locked lips on Instagram earlier this month, and Rose confirmed their long-rumored relationship on her podcast.



"It's amazing. It's so good," she said on Loveline. "It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."

WATCH: Val Chmerkovskiy Calls Out 'Ignorant and Vile' Trolls After Amber Rose Shares Kissing Pic



Rose competed with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on last season of Dancing With the Stars.



For more on the couple's sweet romance, watch the clip below!

Related Articles