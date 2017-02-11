Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Break Up After Almost 5 Months of Dating

It takes two to tango, but unfortunately this dance has ended: Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have called it quits.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that Rose, 33, and the Dancing with the Stars pro, 30, have ended their nearly five-month-long romance. The breakup news was first reported by E!

An insider tells PEOPLE, “things seemed great with them just a few days ago.”

Rose competed on season 23 of DWTS and was paired with Val’s older brother, fellow pro dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy. At the end of October, PEOPLE reported that Chmerkovskiy and Rose were first spotted getting friendly at her birthday party. “They met through Maks and really like each other,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.”

In early December, PEOPLE reported that the duo’s relationship turned official. “They’re solid and in a good place,” a second source told PEOPLE of the pair, who stepped out hand-in-hand in Los Angeles a week prior. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

And weeks later, Rose broke her social media fast by posting a picture of Chmerkovskiy, a.k.a. her “bae,” on social media. “When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures,” she captioned a headshot of the DWTS pro.

In early January, the model hinted that things were getting very serious between the two when she shared a photo to Instagram of Chmerkovskiy kissing her while holding her face with the caption, “My love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.



