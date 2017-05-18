Amber Rose Was Sleeping When Someone Broke In to Her House Just to Hang Out

It’s been a disturbing year for celebrity home invasions.

Early Wednesday morning, a man broke in to Amber Rose’s house, but instead of taking any valuable items, the intruder merely hung out for four hours while Rose slept in a nearby room. Even more terrifying, Rose’s son, mother, assistant, and bodyguards were all at home at the time of the incident took but didn’t know the intruder was there.

According to TMZ, the unidentified man reportedly gained entry in the early morning hours by breaking a kitchen window. It wasn’t until Rose woke up and noticed the shattered glass in the kitchen and checked her surveillance footage that she discovered video evidence of the intruder in her house. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the break-in, and the suspect didn’t steal any property.

Rose’s brazen home invasion comes just hours after three men broke in to A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home, which is 12 miles away from Rose’s property. In Rocky’s incident, a woman answered the door, and the armed robbers ordered her through the rapper’s home and gathered jewelry and other property estimated at nearly $1.5 million.

This is the latest in a recent string of high-profile celebrity robberies. Several other homes have been targeted in the L.A. area this year, including the houses of Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Alanis Morissette, Lakers player Nick Young, and actress Emmy Rossum.

